Mahaska County 2024 Unofficial Election Results

OSKALOOSA, IA — Unofficial results from Mahaska County’s 2024 General Election had Mahaska County Supervisor Mark Groenendyk secured another term with a total of 7,619 votes across precincts. Groenendyk’s closest competition came from write-in candidate Mike Forschler, who collectively received considerable attention in a days-long campaign, with there being a total of 933 votes.

For the County Auditor position, Jody Van Patten emerged as the winner, amassing 7,341 votes. Her opponent, Michelle Kent, garnered 1,923 votes, while a handful of write-in candidates accumulated a total of 32 votes.

Sheriff Russell J. Van Renterghem retained his position, achieving a total of 9,123 votes. Write-in candidates in the sheriff’s race received a combined 91 votes.

In the special election to fill a vacancy for County Treasurer, Shauna Hol won with 8,813 votes, while write-in candidates received 64 votes.

The results will be certified in the coming days, making the outcomes official.

In the Presidential race, Mahaska County followed the statewide trend, with Donald J. Trump and JD Vance leading with 916,211 votes statewide, outpacing Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, who received 700,228 votes. Third-party candidates and write-ins trailed significantly, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan receiving 12,981 votes as the most notable third-party option.

For U.S. Representative District 1, the race was incredibly close, with Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks narrowly leading Democrat Christina Bohannan by just over 400 votes, 203,899 to 203,486. Write-in candidates received a modest 952 votes.

In the State Senate District 44 race, Adrian Dickey (R) won decisively with 19,112 votes against Democrat Lisa Ossian, who received 8,781 votes. Only 81 write-in votes were recorded in this race, further solidifying Dickey’s significant lead.

Local Republican support continued in the races for State Representative Districts:

District 37: Barb Kniff McCulla (R) achieved a commanding victory with 14,883 votes, with 258 votes going to write-in candidates.

District 88: Helena Hayes (R) won her seat with 12,074 votes, far outpacing the 283 write-in votes.