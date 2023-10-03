One Dead In Poweshiek County Shooting

A Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Press Release

At approximately 8:25 this morning, Poweshiek County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 187 westbound mile marker of I-80 in response to a call for assistance from the Iowa State Patrol. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the shooting death of one adult male. One suspect is in custody, and it is believed that there is no danger to the public at this time.