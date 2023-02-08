Oskaloosa Police Respond To Pickup Truck Vs Building Accident

Feb. 8, 2023
Oskaloosa Police Department
Media Release

On February 8, 2023, at approx. 11:02 a.m., Officers of the Oskaloosa Police Department were dispatched to a traffic crash in which a vehicle had left the roadway and struck an apartment building in the 800 block of 15th Ave E.

Initial investigation revealed that the driver had attempted to park his vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado truck, when he lost control, causing the crash. The driver, Thomas E. Gay, Jr. (70) from Oskaloosa, was uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene. No one inside the apartment building was injured.

Members of the Oskaloosa Police Department were assisted in this investigation by the Oskaloosa Fire Department, Mahaska Health Emergency Services, Mahaska County CERT, and the Mahaska County 911 Center.

