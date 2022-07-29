11th Annual Run in the Sun Coming Up Soon

A Mahaska Health Press Release

11th Annual Run in the Sun Next Weekend

Over 150 runners and walkers are expected to participate in the 11th annual Run in the Sun on August 6th, which benefits Hospice Serenity House. Runners and walkers will gather at the Statesmen Community Stadium in Oskaloosa. Check-In is open from 7AM to 8AM to receive shirts and numbers for the race. After a short ceremony and the National Anthem, the 5k run and 2k walk will start at 8:30AM and 8:35AM, respectively. Following the race, there will be a post-race celebration including medals and prizes for race winners.

Run in the Sun is hosted by the Mahaska Health Foundation. All proceeds from the event support the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House. Because of events such as Run in the Sun, the Hospice Serenity House provides compassionate care and services to all individuals in need in the community, helping patients, their families and loved ones, regardless of financial situation.

Whether running to win, jogging to get steps in, walking to fellowship with a special group, or to simply enjoy being outside, every participant is supporting the Hospice Serenity House. Many of those attending Run in the Sun have been positively impacted by the healthcare providers that dedicate their lives to Serenity House.

The Run in the Sun 5k/2k is supported by sponsorships from many generous Oskaloosa businesses.

To learn more and register, visit: mahaskahealth.org/2022runsun

To donate to the Serenity House visit: mahaskahealth.org/donate

See you there! Saturday, August 6th, 8AM – 10AM

Follow Mahaska Health Facebook for updates.

Mahaska Health Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose commitment is to continue to raise funds and awareness to grow, adapt, meet needs, and provide compassionate care to families who need it the most.