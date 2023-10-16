Young Athletes Shine at IATC MS State Cross Country Championships

Ankeny, IA – The Osky middle school cross country team made their mark on the state stage as they traveled to Ankeny for the IATC MS State Cross Country Championships. The young athletes showcased their talent with determination and spirit, leaving a lasting impression on the competition.

The team of 13 runners displayed remarkable performances in the grueling 2-mile race, demonstrating the dedication and hard work that had propelled them to this prestigious event.

One standout performance came from 8th-grade boy Joel Pogany, who secured a phenomenal 6th-place finish in his division. Joel’s determination and dedication were evident as he crossed the finish line with a remarkable time of 11 minutes and 37.6 seconds.

In the girls’ division, it was 7th-grader Hazel Adam who stole the show. She finished in 17th place, establishing herself as the top-performing girl from Osky. Her achievement was even more impressive with her personal record (PR) time of 14 minutes and 11.5 seconds, showcasing her potential and growth as an athlete.

The entire team left their mark on the competition, with many runners making their way onto the Top 10 lists in their respective divisions, reflecting their commitment and hard work throughout the season.

Notably, what made this championship even more remarkable was the fact that this was an additional meet that athletes could choose to compete in. It speaks volumes about the future of the Osky Middle School cross country program, in which 13 dedicated athletes decided to race one more time this season.

Coach Betsy Luck expressed her pride in the team’s performance and dedication to the sport. She emphasized that the athletes’ commitment and love for cross country were evident in their decision to compete in the extra meet.

As the season comes to a close, it is clear that the future of the Osky Middle School cross-country program is in good hands. With such talented and motivated athletes, there is no doubt that these young runners will continue to achieve remarkable success in the years to come.