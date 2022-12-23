WPU Closes 2022 at Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out

Las Vegas, Nev.–The Statesmen men’s bowling team wrapped up the 2022 calendar year with a top-half effort at the Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out Tuesday and Wednesday.

William Penn placed 21st out of 49 teams with 8,876 pins in six regular games and numerous Baker games. Webber International (Fla.) led qualifying with 10,050 pins and then claimed the sweep by also taking the playoff crown.

AJ Wolstenholme of WIU was the top individual as well with 1,471 pins (245.2 average).

Jayson Miner (Sr., Silvis, Ill., Business Management) was the navy and gold’s best roller, finishing 21st out of 380 competitors with a 217.2 average (1,303 pins). The senior had four games over 200 (high of 246).

Bryce Keykal (So., Princeton, Minn., Education) was the only other Statesmen to compete in all six games, posting a 196.5 average on the day.

Jared Smith (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, General Accounting) was next in the standings with a 196.8 clip in five games, while the duo of Garraty Richmond (Jr., Ottumwa, Iowa, New Media) (191.3 average) and Jake Cook (Sr., Keokuk, Iowa, Physical Education) (177.8) both started four rounds.

Conor Fetherston (Fr., Dublin, Ireland) eclipsed the 200-pin mark (200.3) in his three games, while Connor Rissi (So., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Psychology) competed in two games with a 191.5 average.

Next Up: The Statesmen return to action on January 14-15, traveling to Addison, Ill. to compete in the Kegel Midwest Collegiate Classic.