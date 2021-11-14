William Penn University Nursing Program Blossoms Under Investment

by Ken Allsup

November 13, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The nursing program at William Penn University has blossomed as the university invests in the program.

The Bachelor of Science degree in nursing has completely new facilities recently built out inside the Penn Activity Center.

In a recent open house, visitors were taken on a tour of the new facilities and shown how the program helps nursing students learn.

Maniquens or ‘patients’ can be programmed with various symptoms, and students must diagnose those symptoms and provide the correct course of action needed. Those steps are recorded in the simulation space so that instructors and students can learn from that experience immediately following the exercise.

“The simulation is an important learning tool. But, it’s honestly the debriefing that happens right afterward that they are going to learn and retain a lot of knowledge of what happens,” explained Michelle Lahner, Clinical Lab Coordinator at William Penn University.

The new area also includes all of the traditional classroom space that students need to earn their degree.

The effort was a summer process that involved moving items from Penn Hall into the Penn Activity Center. Much of that took place on 90 degree days and included many stairs.

Many artifacts were found along the way, as equipment from previous decades, the past found its way out from hidden corners of Penn Hall and showcase how far the University and its programs have advanced during that time.

If you would like to learn more about the nursing program at William Penn University, you can visit them at their website by clicking HERE.