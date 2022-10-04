WARRIORS TAKE SECOND AT FLYER INTERCOLLEGIATE

Lemont, IL – The No. 10 ranked Indian Hills Men’s Golf team posted a second-place finish at the 36-hole Flyer Intercollegiate at Cog Hills Golf Club on Tuesday. The Warriors were led by freshman Taimur Malik (Nairobi, Kenya/Braeburn Garden Estate).

The Warriors posted a 19-over 595 over the span of two days, finishing 28 strokes ahead of the third-place squad. Bellevue University (NE) took home the top team honors with a 3-under 573. Indian Hills posted a 301 in the opening round before firing a 294 over the final 18 holes, just one stroke behind Bellevue’s second-round 293.

Malik posted his second-consecutive top team finish after placing fourth overall at the Flyer Intercollegiate. The freshman posted a 2-over 146 thanks to a 1-under par on Tuesday. Malik’s second-round total of 71 was tied for the lowest round of the event, joining just two other golfers to hit the low mark. Malik climbed five spots on the leaderboard on the final day thanks in large part to an eagle on hole No. 5. The freshman was one of just four golfers to record an eagle.

Malik is coming off strong showing at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Preview where the freshman tied for 12th overall and was the top Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) golfer to place. For his efforts, Malik was named this week’s ICCAC DI Men’s Golfer of the Week.

As a team, the Warriors placed all five of its individuals inside the top-11. Freshman Njoroge Kibugu (Nairobi, Kenya/Saint Austin’s Academy) placed just behind Malik in fifth with a 5-over 149. Kibugu tallied the most birdies of any Warriors with eight.

Edouard Cereto (Béziers, France/Lycee Jean Moulin) tied for seventh overall with a 7-over 151. Cereto totaled seven birdies, including six on the final day to climb 12 spots on the leaderboard.

Sophomore Mitchell Revie (Queensland, Australia/Robina State) and freshman Gaspar Glaudas (Sainte Tulle, France/Shattuck St-Mary’s) tied for 11th overall at the event with a 9-over 153. Revie jumped 14 places on the leaderboard after firing a 73 in the final round including a trio of birdies.

The Warriors, ranked No. 10 in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA DI Coaches Poll, have now finished in the top-two in three of the team’s four events this year.

Next up for the Warriors is the Grier Jones Shocker Invtiational in Wichita, KS at the Crestview Country Club October 10-11.