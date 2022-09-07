WARRIORS SET PROGRAM MARK IN WIN VS. SCOTT

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Men’s Soccer team set a new program record in a 20-0 thrashing of Scott Community College on Tuesday afternoon. The 20 goals are the most in program history for the Warriors.

12 different Warriors scored a goal on Tuesday while 16 tallied at least one point in the lopsided win. Indian Hills built a 10-0 halftime lead before tacking on 10 more goals in the final half to pick up the win over the Eagles. The previous high for the Warriors was 12 goals which occurred twice during the 2017 season.

Three different Warriors tallied hat tricks in just one half of action. Indian Hills’ leading scorer Kento Tani (Tokyo, Japan/Nihon University Sano) netted three first half goals to stake the early lead. Fabian Amhof (Hitzkirch, Switzerland/KV Luzern) and Kevin Mejias (Fermo, Italy/Montegiorgio Calcio) each tallied three goals in the second half for the home team. Amhof added two second half assists to set a new Indian Hills school record with 11 points in a single match. Tani was credited with an assist to finish with 10 points on the day.

Ron Becker (Tubingen, Germany/Evangelisches Firstwald Gymnasium) added two goals and three assists in the first half for the Warriors to finish with nine points, tied for the previous single-match record.

Daniele Verdirosi (Rome, Italy/Araniti) picked up a goal and a career-high three assists for Indian Hills while Galder Gaztelu-Iturri (Bilbao, Spain/Lauro Ikastola) added a goal and two assists in the first 45 minutes of play.

Additional goal scorers for the Warriors included Markus Thomsen (Gistrup, Denmark/Aalborghus Gymnasium), Jack Donlan (Manchester, England/Oldham Sixth Form), Emanuel Teixeira (Lisbon, Portugal/ICE), Pietro Piacenza (Povegliano Veronese, Italy), Gustavo Marques (São Paulo, Brazil/Colegio Anglo Indaiatuba), and Christian Difficile (Afragola, Italy/I.T.I. Fermi-Gadda).

Matteo Scarduzio (San Secondo Parmense, Italy/Fabio Bocchialini) picked up the win in net while Teppei Nishi (Kagoshima, Japan/Shoyo) posted 45 minutes of scoreless relief in the second half.

Indian Hills now leads the nation with 42 goals scored on the year along with a top national mark of 6.00 goals per game.

The Warriors now travel to Northeast Community College (NE) in Norfolk, NE for a nonconference matchup on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM from Veterans Memorial Field.