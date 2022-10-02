WARRIORS BOUNCE BACK, FINISH IA-MO CHALLENGE STRONG

Hillsboro, MO – No. 2 Indian Hills Volleyball bounced back for a pair of wins on Saturday, defeating No. 16 Mineral Area College (MO) 3-1 before sweeping Jefferson College (MO) 3-0 to wrap up play at the Iowa-Missouri Challenge.

A day after suffering its first loss in 20 matches, the Warriors responded with a pair of dominant victories to move to 28-2 overall on the year. Friday’s loss to Missouri State-West Plains University snapped a 19-match winning streak, but the Warriors persevered on Saturday to pick up two more wins. The 28 victories this year are the most among all National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) teams on the year.

The Warriors picked up another victory against a nationally ranked opponent with its opening victory over Mineral Area on Saturday. Indian Hills took the first two sets in convincing fashion, 25-19 and 25-20 before Mineral Area edged out a narrow 26-24 victory in set four. The Warriors answered right back with a solid 25-16 win in the final set.

Indian Hills picked up its third victory over Jefferson this season in the nightcap. A national tournament team from a year ago, Indian Hills took all three frames by set scores of 25-18, 25-20, and 25-17. The Warriors have now upended the Vikings by match scores of 3-2, 3-1, and 3-0 this season.

Kinga Michalska (Szówsko, Poland/ZSSCHiO) posted her second consecutive double-digit kill effort with a team-high 15 winners in the victory over Mineral Area. Jenna Vallée (Pornichet, France/Lycee Aristide Briand) added 13 kills while posting a team-high .379 hitting percentage. Freshman Larissa Barreiros Scatamburlo (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Colégio Liceu Franco-Brasileiro) added 12 kills for Indian Hills. Vallee was instrumental from the service line with a career-high six aces.

Sasha Vidal (Asunción, Paraguay/Trinity School) totaled 21 digs in the win, one of four individuals to collect double-digit kill totals, including Hennesys Lalane (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Luis Munox Rivera) with 13 and a team-high 49 assists.

Sophomore Erica Calderon Rosario (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Salome Urena de Henriquez) totaled eight blocks in the match, including three solo stops. Jarolin de los Santos (Santo Domingo/Dominican Republic/Luis Munoz Rivera) added six total blocks.

In the nightcap vs. Jefferson, six individuals tallied at least three kills, led by Scatamburlo’s eight. Vidal added added 21 digs for the freshman’s fourth consecutive 20-dig performance. Vidal upped her season-best effort at the service line with a career-high five aces in the win.

Rosario came up big once again at the net, posting 10 total blocks, including eight assists while de los Santo sadded five blocks. de los Santos currently leads all of the NJCAA with 139 blocks followed by Rosario who ranks third nationally at 119 blocks. de los Santos is currently tied for fourth most blocks in a single season in school history with Jennifer McNeill (2002) and Peyton Bakalar nee Crosser (2012).

The Warriors head to the Kirkwod Triangular on October 7 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Indian Hills will take on Parkland College (IL) at 3:00 PM followed by a date with Kirkwood Community College at 5:00 PM.