WARRIORS BLANK TRITONS ON THE ROAD

Fort Dodge, IA – The Indian Hills Women’s Soccer team used a pair of second half goals to run away from Iowa Central Community College for a 3-0 win in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play on Saturday.

The Warriors improve to 9-4-0 overall on the year and 2-2-0 in the ICCAC after picking up its second win over the Tritons this season. Indian Hills used goals from Ikumi Okumura (Edogawa, Japan/Murata), Mifumi Sasanuma (Tokyo, Japan/Shutoku), and Kenya Lee (Cassopolis, MI/Dowagiac).

Freshman Teagan Hall picked up the win in net for the Warriors, stopping five shots, including four in the second half alone. Hall improves to 3-2-0 overall on the year.

Okumura put the Warriors on the board just two minutes into the contest on an assist from Dare Kroeten (St. Louis Park/St. Louis Park, MN). Hall and the Warrior defense kept the Tritons off the board in the first half to allow Indian Hills to take a 1-0 halftime advantage.

Sasanuma converted her fifth goal of the season just five minutes into the second half on an assist from Lee. Indian Hills put the game out of reach in the 81st minute as Lee scored her second goal of the season on an assist from Rebekah Gutierrez (Denver, CO/Klein Oak).

The Warriors posted 20 total shots on the day, including eight on net while collecting a pair of corner kicks.

Indian Hills is back in action against Wabash Valley College at Mount Carmel, IL on October 4.