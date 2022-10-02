WARRIOR CHEER PERFORMS IN MEMPHIS

Memphis, TN – The Indian Hills Cheer and Dance team performed at halftime of the University of Memphis Football game vs. Temple University at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The cheer team was invited to perform at the Tigers’ home game for a halftime performance where they were required to learn a routine to perform. The squad also attended a three-hour clinic, connected with the University of Memphis Spirit Team, and performed during halftime of the event.

“Our Warriors gave an incredible performance and one of our athletes was even chosen to be in the front row,” stated head coach Cyndi Mellin.

“It was to experience what a football game is like at a huge stadium,” sophomore Astrid Garcia added.

Freshman Jade Whitley touched on the experience as well. “It was incredible to perform in front of such a large energetic crowd.”