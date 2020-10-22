Warhawks End VB Season at WACO

WAYLAND – North Mahaska volleyball coach Jim Woods knew it was a tall task to take his team into WACO for a regional quarterfinal. The hosts are senior dominated and ranked No. 13 in Class 1A. Despite a fighting spirit North Mahaska fell to WACO 25-14, 25-17, 25-17.

“There were no less than 10 (seniors) on their roster.,” said coach Woods on his team’s Facebook page Thursday morning. “We were not blown out in any of the sets. The team fought back from five or six point deficits more than once, just couldn’t get over the hump.”

Madison McKay, North Mahaska’s lone senior, led the team offense with 13 kills. She was credited with the team’s only two aces on the night and nine defensive digs. Junior Breanna Fogle had six kills and for the second consecutive match scored four blocks.

Sophomore Drayana DeBoef and junior Layla Hargis had three and two kills respectively. Sophomore libero Jalayna Shipley led the team defensively with 22 digs, followed by Zoe Deucore with nine.

“Pound for pound, inch for inch, Madi McKay is one of the best my wife and I have had the pleasure of coaching,” said woods on the post. “Her competitive spirit and tenacity is unmatched. She doesn’t give up and that’s a fine quality for a volleyball player, or any player in any sport to have.”

Woods went to thank assistant coach Eric Groom, who stepped into the head coach role for a match when the Woods’ were out due to virus quarantine. He thanked the parents and fans along with the student body contingent for their support throughout the season.

North Mahaska closes the season at 10-10 overall and 5-5 in South Iowa Cedar League play.