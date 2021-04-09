Walter “Dean” Strawn

Walter “Dean” Strawn

January 21, 1942 – April 8, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 79

Walter “Dean” Strawn, age 79, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. He was born on January 21, 1942, the son of John and Northa (Johnson) Strawn at home in St. Charles, Iowa.

Dean attended St. Charles Consolidated High School and graduated with the Class of 1960. He later attended Simpson College and earned his bachelor’s degree.

On November 25, 1965 he was united in marriage to Patricia Garden at the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa. Patricia passed away on March 30, 1980.

On April 16, 1983, Dean was united in marriage to Jane Stills at the Little Brown Church at Nashua. Jane passed away on April 21, 2017.

Dean owned an Allis Chalmers farm equipment dealership in Oskaloosa and later owned and operated Gold Circle Incorporated in Centerville. He later went to work for Walton Insurance Agency as a salesman.

Dean was an active member of the Elks Lodge and at one point served as Grand Exalted Ruler. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

His family includes four children: Jim (& Ann) Strawn of Clive, Pam Harrison of Waukee, Brant (& Vanessa) Baker of Des Moines, DeAnn (& Brent) Knoot of Oskaloosa; twelve grandchildren: Lexus, Sam, Taylor, Leah, Paiven, Jack, Emily, Parker, Brock, Tate, Sam, and Clark. He is also survived by his siblings: Dennis Strawn of St. Charles, Alice (& Garald) Slye of Norwalk, Russell (& Joyce) Strawn of Florida, Phil (& Carmen) Strawn of Colorado and Charles (& Audrey) Strawn of St. Charles.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, John and Northa Strawn; his wife, Jane Strawn; his first wife, Patricia Strawn; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Strawn.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with pastor Chad Lierman officiating.

As was Dean’s wish his body will be cremated following the funeral ceremony.

Burial of the urn will be in the New Virginia Cemetery at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

Visitation will be held at the Bates Funeral Chapel on Monday, April 12, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the family present at the funeral chapel from 5-7 p.m. to greet relatives and guests.

Memorials may be made to the Elks Lodge in Oskaloosa.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Walter “Dean” Strawn please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.