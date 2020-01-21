Volunteerism Alive And Well For MLK Day

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The message for Martin Luther King day was, “Make it a day on, not a day off.”

The National Service government website says, “MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. The Corporation for National and Community service has been charged to lead this effort for the last quarter century.”

In Oskaloosa, The Mahaska County United Way, with the support of Penn Central Mall, helped to organize a day of service in Oskaloosa.

Mahaska County United Way Director Michella Friesen and Penn Central Mall’s Naomi Cochran described how a conversation, less than a month before the event, lead to over 100 people volunteering their time.

Cochran had described to Friesen, how when she attended the University of Iowa, they always did a day of service.

Cochran said she was happy that Friesen jumped onboard with the idea, and the planning got underway.

Their initial goal was to have 20 volunteers, and became surprised that, in such a short time, over 100 people came out to participate.

Friesen got to work lining up volunteer opportunities, such as helping at the George Daily Auditorium, Agency on Aging, and helping to clean and organize at other locations around town, like the Ecumenical Cupboard, and the Summer Lunch Program.

Another group to benefit from the day of service was Mahaska County Habitat for Humanity, as volunteers helped to bring the New Sharon home one step closer to being ready for its new family.

Among those volunteering, was a large contingent of students from William Penn University.

There was little cost involved in helping others, with the primary cost being lunch. Penn Central Mall helped to cover that cost, and Wanderlunch, located within the mall itself, prepared the meal.

Hy-Vee in Oskaloosa donated cookies and dessert to the volunteers.

When they were finished with lunch, the volunteers had an opportunity to throw some axes at the new Ironside Axe Club, also located within Penn Central Mall.

Organizers are already talking about next year and how they can help even more.