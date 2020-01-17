Velma Irene Hamilton

November 01, 1936 – January 16, 2020

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 83

Velma Hamilton, 83 of Montezuma passed away peacefully Thursday evening, January 16, 2020 at the Montezuma Specialty Care.

Velma Irene Hamilton, the daughter of Warnie and Ocie (McFarland) Moran, was born on November 1, 1936 in Fredonia, Iowa.

Velma graduated from Columbus Junction in 1955. Following high school, Velma attended beauty school and received her cosmology license.

Velma married Robert Hamilton of New London, Iowa on January 20, 1968 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Velma and Bob were administrators of the Monroe County Care Facility from January of 1971 to December of 1972 before they became co-administrators of the Poweshiek County Care Facility in January of 1973. They operated it until they retired in 2010.

Velma became of member of the Montezuma Lions in 2013 and was awarded the Warren Coleman Honorary Award.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Hamilton of Montezuma; her son, David “Hammy” (& Beth) Hamilton of Montezuma; three grandsons: Kody (& Tesla Ely) Hamilton, Kyle (& Brittney) Hamilton and Zane Hamilton; two great grandsons, Rhett and River; and two sisters, Janet Cowger of Burlington, IA and Marguerite Malle of Pittsburg, Kansas.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents; and five siblings: Lloyd Moran, William Moran, Ruth Sanden, Bettie Oaks and Jakie Moran.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be begin after 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montezuma Fire Department.