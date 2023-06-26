VBS Participants Ask Questions Of Those That Serve Our Community

Leighton, Iowa – Summertime means vacation bible school in Iowa, and two churches in the small rural town of Leighton had some special visitors this past week.

There were members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Oskaloosa Fire, Iowa National Guard, a Nurse from Pella Regional, and a paramedic from Mahaska Health on hand to share their jobs with young people.

There were many questions from the audience, like how Rocco helps the deputies in locating lost people, how he offers protection, where he sleeps, and more.

Deputy Wilke explained that Rocco began training when he was six weeks old and came from Holland. Wilke also explained that they continue to train together even today.

Firefighter Dustin Hook explained the importance of his special gear that helps him stay protected in dangerous situations, like a fire in a building.

Mahaska Health Ambulance Coordinator and Paramedic Sebrina May talked about the value of contacting 911 in an emergency and how people like her would arrive to help.

Each person then made themselves available to answer more one-on-one questions and showcase the tools they use to help people.