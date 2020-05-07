Updated OHS Graduation Information

An Oskaloosa High School Press Release

May 7, 2020

Dear Parents/Guardians and Graduates,

The Oskaloosa Community School District teachers, staff, administrators, and Senior Class members of the Student Council have been working to plan a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. Due to the guidelines set forth by Governor Reynolds, we are ​postponing our graduation ceremony until ​Saturday, June 13, 2020​, at 2:00 pm. We want to provide the graduates with an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments while at the same time following social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of all members of the OHS family.

The graduation ceremony will take place in the north parking lot at the Oskaloosa High School if a gathering of more than 10 people is allowed. The rain date for the outside ceremony planned is Sunday, June 14. However, if we are still unable to assemble due to guidelines from the state, or weather does not permit an outside ceremony, we will televise a pre-recorded virtual ceremony on Sunday, June 14 at 2:00pm. The OHS graduation ceremony will be broadcast through several platforms and photography will be provided by Alan Adams.

If we have the ceremony outside, only one vehicle of immediate family members will be able to attend due to the amount of space and social distancing requirements. Families will be asked to stay in their vehicle before, during, and after the ceremony. Please plan to take pictures of your graduate prior to arriving on campus. Students will have an elevated stage in the parking lot for families to be able to see. In addition, we will be live streaming and simulcasting the ceremony on several platforms to allow families to view from their phones or devices. We are hoping to have students seated near the stage following social distancing guidelines. If this is not possible, students may be required to stay in the car until they are called to cross the stage.

Because we need to be prepared for all of the graduation possibilities, we will begin recording the virtual ceremony beginning on May 11. A Sign-up Genius with morning, afternoon, and evening appointments will be sent to students and families to schedule one recording time for each graduate. Graduates will be allowed to bring ​up to four (4 ​ ) ​ immediate family members with them to the recording session. Each session will last 10 minutes. ​Sign-up link

A virtual class meeting will be held on May 11 at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm to discuss specific information and answer any questions students may have. All graduates are encouraged to attend one of the sessions if they are planning to participate in the ceremony. Zoom links will be emailed to all graduates.

I would like to thank each of you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. As the guidance from the state progresses over the next few weeks, we will update seniors and parents/guardians with the plan from above that we will utilize as soon as possible. We are excited to honor our graduates and bring the Class of 2020 together one last time if possible. If you have questions, please contact the high school by email or phone. Go Indians!

Stacy Bandy OHS Principal bandys@oskycsd.org