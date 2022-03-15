Two wins for Dutch on the baseball diamond

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. — Using 26 hits to plate 24 runners, the Central College baseball won a pair of games Monday at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational.

Central (4-1) held off Curry College (Mass.) 5-4 in the opener before slugging its way to a 19-12 win over the State University of New York – Polytechnic in the back half of the twinbill.

Offensively, Central scored multiple runs in an inning in six of its 18 innings. In addition to its 26 hits, 20 Central runners reached base via a walk or being hit by a pitch.

“We were both aggressive and patient today,” coach Casey Klunder said. “We were aggressive in the zone and went for it when through the strikes. We did a nice job of creating as many base runners as we could. It was fun to watch our guys plays with so much energy.”

Declan O’Hare (junior, Los Angeles, Calif., Marshall HS) went 4-for-4 at the plate in the opener as the starting pitcher. He struck out eight in 6.1 innings, allowing one unearned run. With three hits in the second game, he was 7-for-9 on the day.

“He was hot today,” Klunder said. “He’s really fun to coach. He’s also helped us on the mound and is a great defensive first baseman.”

Nathan McCombs (sophomore, Treynor) earned the win in relief over Curry, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Kurby Vowels (junior, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) pitched the final two innings, striking out four with one earned run.

Shortstop Tanner Bigelow (sophomore, Gilbert, Ariz., Highland HS) was 3-for-5 with an RBI in the second game and added an RBI double in the first game.

“Tanner had been playing well defensively early this season and now his bat is getting going,” Klunder said. “He has a chance to be an outstanding player. It’s been fun to watch him play these first five games.”

John Berislavich (sophomore, Gladstone, Mo., Oak Park HS) came into game two in the third inning and got the win after pitching 5.2 innings and striking out three. Andrew Doyle (sophomore, Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley HS) closed out the game in the ninth inning with a strikeout.

“John picked us up there,” “We were battling at that point and filled up the zones with a lot of strikes. He was able to throw multiple pitches for strikes and when you do that you have a chance.”

Right fielder Colton DeRocher (sophomore, Sioux City, East HS) had three hits and three RBI Between the two games. Second baseman Lucas Farren (senior, Yorkville) had four hits and two RBI.

In total, the Dutch used a combined 24 players in the doubleheader.

“It’s great to get go many players in the game,” Klunder said. “That’s a big part of why we come to Florida.”

On Tuesday, Central will play a doubleheader against Knox College (Ill.) in Davenport, Florida. It will be pair of seven-inning contests starting at 9:45 a.m. (EST)