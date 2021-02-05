Two Items For Upcoming Special Election

March 2, 2021 City of Oskaloosa Hotel-Motel Special Election

March 2, 2021 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District Special Election

• Deadline to register to vote to take part in election:

Early Voter Registration deadline – 5 PM, Friday, February 19

• If registering after this day and prior to election day, contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office: 641-673-7148

Election Day Registration – Oskaloosa citizens that are not registered at their Oskaloosa residence can register on election day. They would need to bring a current photo ID with their current address. If the photo ID does not have the current address, a piece of mail with their name and new address would need to be presented.

• Voting place for the March 2, 2021 City of Oskaloosa Special Election:

All Oskaloosa residents will vote at:

AG Extension Building – 212 North I Street, Oskaloosa

Poll Hours 7 AM to 8 PM

To check voter registration status or to register to vote:

https://sos.iowa.govelections/voterreg

• Voting place for the March 2, 2021 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District Special Election:

All Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District Mahaska County residents vote at:

Fremont Community Building – 107 East Main St., Fremont

Poll Hours 7 AM to 8 PM

To check voter registration status or to register to vote:

https://sos.iowa.govelections/voterreg

• Absentee voting:

• An absentee ballot request form must be completed by each voter.

*Last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed – 5 PM, February 19

*Last day to return voted absentee ballots in-person – 8 PM, Tuesday, March 2

*Last day to return voted absentee ballots by mail – Monday, March 1 – MUST HAVE A MARCH 1 POSTMARK TO BE COUNTED and received in Auditor’s Office by noon – March 8

*Last day to vote absentee in-person – 5 PM, Monday, March 1 at Mahaska Co. Auditor ‘s Office

• In-person voting: contact Auditor’s Office – 641-673-7148 when absentee voting begins

Contact Mahaska County Auditor’s Office 641-673-7148 for further information.