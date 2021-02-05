Two Items For Upcoming Special Election

March 2, 2021 City of Oskaloosa Hotel-Motel Special Election
March 2, 2021 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District Special Election

• Deadline to register to vote to take part in election:
Early Voter Registration deadline – 5 PM, Friday, February 19
• If registering after this day and prior to election day, contact the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office: 641-673-7148
Election Day Registration – Oskaloosa citizens that are not registered at their Oskaloosa residence can register on election day. They would need to bring a current photo ID with their current address. If the photo ID does not have the current address, a piece of mail with their name and new address would need to be presented.
• Voting place for the March 2, 2021 City of Oskaloosa Special Election:

All Oskaloosa residents will vote at:
AG Extension Building – 212 North I Street, Oskaloosa
Poll Hours 7 AM to 8 PM

To check voter registration status or to register to vote:
https://sos.iowa.govelections/voterreg

• Voting place for the March 2, 2021 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District Special Election:

All Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District Mahaska County residents vote at:
Fremont Community Building – 107 East Main St., Fremont
Poll Hours 7 AM to 8 PM

To check voter registration status or to register to vote:
https://sos.iowa.govelections/voterreg

• Absentee voting:
• An absentee ballot request form must be completed by each voter.
*Last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed – 5 PM, February 19
*Last day to return voted absentee ballots in-person – 8 PM, Tuesday, March 2
*Last day to return voted absentee ballots by mail – Monday, March 1 – MUST HAVE A MARCH 1 POSTMARK TO BE COUNTED and received in Auditor’s Office by noon – March 8
*Last day to vote absentee in-person – 5 PM, Monday, March 1 at Mahaska Co. Auditor ‘s Office
• In-person voting: contact Auditor’s Office – 641-673-7148 when absentee voting begins

Contact Mahaska County Auditor’s Office 641-673-7148 for further information.

Posted by on Feb 5 2021. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

             

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
 
Log in | Copyright by Oskaloosa News