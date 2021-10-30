Three Ranked Nationally to Start Season

Oskaloosa–A trio of William Penn women’s wrestlers are considered to be among the best in the country as the NAIA released its preseason top-20 poll Thursday.

As a team, WPU is 22nd with 20 points, while Life (Ga.) is first with 189 points. Campbellsville (Ky.) (175), Southern Oregon (167), Grand View (143), and Texas Wesleyan (142) round out the top five.

Mami Selemani (Fr., Iowa City, Iowa) heads the navy and gold in 10th place at 123 pounds. Samantha Ruano (Fr., Romeoville, Ill., Business Management) is next in 15th at 191 pounds, while 155-pounder Salima Omari (Fr., Iowa City, Iowa) rounds out the trio of ranked grapplers in 18th.

Within the Heart of America Athletic Conference, the Statesmen are sixth with 43 points. Grand View is first with 216 points and Baker is a close second at 198.

Selemani opens the campaign in the runner-up slot at 123, while Ruano is fourth at 191 and Omari is fifth at 155.