The Oskaloosa XC team was in action tonight at the Fairfield Invite

by Michael Comfort

NOTE: Reed Peterson’s time is wrong. He ran 19:26, not 22:22.

The boys finished 3rd out of 9 in the meet. “Our top 5 pack was pretty strong again. Reid Luck took a big step forward to break 19 minutes for the first time this year and along with Will Roach gave us two guys under 19 for the race. Luke, Reed P, and Blake did a great job of running together to finish the scoring for our team”

The girls finished 7th out of 9 teams. “I felt we ran as a bunch of individuals and not as a team. It is pretty frustrating to see us all spread out already at the one mile mark. Until we learn how to compete and work together we will continue to struggle with our team placings.”

Our next meet is on Tuesday at home at Edmunson Park for the Oskaloosa Invitational. MS races start at 4:15 while the HS races start at 5:00.