The Chance Of Severe Weather Brings Weather Experts To Town

by Ken Allsup

September 18th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The weather crosshair was on southeast Iowa, and Oskaloosa was on the leading edge of where severe development was expected.

Cars started gathering in a local parking with all their equipment on as storm chasers plotted their next move.

Among them was Storm Chaser Brandon Copic, who chases severe weather for a living.

He chose Oskaloosa as it appeared to be the focal point for the initiation of severe weather and he prepared to head southeast into Iowa.

He planned to stay ahead of the developing storms so the images and information would have a better chance of not being wrapped by rain.

Not getting caught in the storm and providing the best information possible is something he’s developed after thirteen years on the road chasing some of the craziest weather the United States has to offer.

Even with all the experience, there are times that Mother Nature throws a curve ball. However, Copic says he learns from all those nervous moments, making him a better chaser.

That experience helps put him in some of the craziest weather, and his YouTube audience is always ready to ride shotgun as stormclouds build.

Copic had been a truck driver by day and a storm chaser when not driving, but with the financial support of his YouTube audience, he’s now taken his passion full-time.

He prides himself on being as involved with his followers as possible, “it’s really the people that I interact with and talk with that are the ones that help keep me out here and keep me chasing. They put gas in the tank and money in the hotel fund—all of that”, Copic explained.

“If not for all my followers, I wouldn’t be out there, so I consider everybody riding shotgun with me,” Copic said.

The equipment needed to be both a video studio and weather station takes up a large portion of the inside of Copic’s car.

Some of the outside sensor’s information is fed live across Radar Omega and Copic’s live stream from his dashboard.

Also, on the top of his car, Copic is one of the first to use Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet. Copic loves that it gives him the needed coverage in the rural areas that traditional internet may not be able to provide.

Copic says the best way to support him as he works to bring severe storm coverage is by subscribing to him on YouTube.

He also makes money from sharing with Ryan Hall Y’all on YouTube. Hall’s channel has exploded on YouTube during the past year, with the help of individuals like Copic on the ground.

Radar Omega also supports Copic as his real-time data adds depth to the information being provided to their users.

“I think it’s just an awesome experience all around, and I just do my best to share that with everybody that’s excited about it,” Copic said in closing.

