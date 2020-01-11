Terry L. Whitten

June 7, 1961 – January 10, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 58

Terry L. Whitten, 58, of Oskaloosa, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. He was born June 7, 1961, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, the son of Frank and Elaine Lowry Whitten.

Terry attended School in Pella.

Terry worked various jobs including the Pella Skating Rink, Clow Valve as a Janitor, and last at Cleats Restaurant in Des Moines.

Terry enjoyed all sports, especially racing, baseball and professional wrestling. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

His family includes his two children: Junior (& Jessica) Whitten of Indianola and Kimberly Whitten of Newton; eight grandchildren; two brothers: Francis “Gene” Whitten of Wayland, Iowa and Dennis Whitten of Tennessee; three sisters: Sherry Whitten of Oskaloosa, Christa (& Dan) Morgan of Fargo, North Dakota, and Stacie (& Owen) McKee of Oskaloosa; and many nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; a brother, Bryan Whitten; and a niece, Latricia Michelle Whitten.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Francis “Gene” Whitten officiating.

Burial will be in the Bellefountaine Cemetery near Tracy. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation will begin Monday after 4 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel Monday evening from 5-7 to greet friends and relatives.

Memorials may be made to the family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Terry L. Whitten please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.