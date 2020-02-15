Tennis match goes against Central men at Grand View

DES MOINES — The Central College men’s tennis team picked up the doubles point by winning two out of three matches in a 5-2 loss Friday afternoon against Grand View University.

The Dutch (1-5) started strong against the Vikings (2-1) in a match played under NAIA scoring rules where whichever team wins the most doubles matches wins one point.

“There was a definite level between them and us in the doubles portion,” coach Ryun Ferrell said. “I told the team that it was probably the best I’ve seen any of my teams at Central play doubles.”

Central was victorious at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. William Isiminger (junior, North Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) and Brad DiLeo (sophomore, Iowa City, West HS) won 6-3 at No. 1 while Tanner Finken (sophomore, Carroll, Kuemper Catholic HS) and Ethan St. John (junior, Crystal Lake, Ill., Central HS) pitched a 6-0 shutout in the No. 3 slot.

“William and Brad played well and took care of business,” Ferrell said. “Tanner and Ethan destroyed their opponents.”

St. John was the only Central player to win in singles, taking the No. 6 match 7-6, 6-1.

“We know exactly what we’re going to get day in and day out from him,” Ferrell said. “Grand View is a really good singles team. They were serving big and hitting big.”

The roster will be splitting up next Saturday for four matches in two different sites. At home, Northwestern College visits at 10 a.m. and Monmouth College (Ill.) follows at 2 p.m. Travelling to Plainfield, Illinois, Central faces North Central College (Ill.) at 1:30 p.m. and Concordia University (Wis.) at 5 p.m.

“Starting next weekend, it’s basically just Division III teams for the rest of the season,” Ferrell said. “Now it’s just about getting more prepared to take on our conference.”