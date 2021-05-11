Stephanie R. Waddell

Stephanie R. Waddell

April 8, 1985 – May 9, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 36

Stephanie Rechelle Waddell, 36, of Oskaloosa, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born on April 8, 1985 the daughter of Darrell and Wendy (Shuffelen) Cope in Ventura, California. She attended Eatonville High School in Washington state, and graduated with the Class of 2003. On August 30, 2015, she was united in marriage to Kurtis Waddell in University Park.

Stephaine worked as a housekeeper and was very proud of her work. She enjoyed going on walks and spending time with Kurtis and her children.

She is survived by her husband, Kurtis Waddell of Oskaloosa; her children, Natalie and Gavin Smith of Oskaloosa; her father, Darrell Cope of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a brother, Chris Cope of Omak, Washington and her maternal grandfather, Tom Shuffelen of Eaton, Washington. She is also survived by many loving extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wendy Cope, her paternal grandparents, maternal grandmother and her aunt, Cindy Shuffelen.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Two Timbers Church of Christ in Oskaloosa with Pastor Mark Doland officiating. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

