Steil in Top 10 State Golf

MARSHALLTOWN – North Mahaska junior Aly Steil has herself in the top 10 after the first day of the Class 1A state golf tournament at American Legion course in Marshalltown. Steil shot a 13-over par 84, seven shots back of the leader Bretlyn Decker of Central City.

Steil will tee-off at 9:30 Friday and will play with Decker and Calista Joyce of Emmetsburg. Steil is tied with Hadley Farrell of Easton Valley and Gabby Buscher of Bishop Garrigan. Decker is in a three-way tie with Joyce and Highland’s Emersyn Schultz.

“I was nervous at first but came into the reality and am happy to be at state,” said Steil. “I was surprised where I was and am really having fun.”

This is the second year in a row Steil has made the state field in Class 1A. She shot a 96 on the first day in 2024 and finished the tournament in 33rd with a two-day total of 190.

“She had a great first day,” said coach Al Hodgeman. “She hit the ball solid all day.”

Like any golfer she knows she left some strokes on the course but will rebound and get ready for Friday’s final day.

“I will go out to eat and relax,” said Steil. “My feet are really tired from all the walking.”

Steil feel comfortable with the Marshalltown course having played last season and earlier this week. Her spirit and tenacity could keep her in the hunt for a top 10 finish. She was comforted having one of her friends and competitors, Aurelia Roudabush of BGM, following her through the course on Thursday.