Statesmen Just Miss Playoff in Las Vegas Finale

Las Vegas, Nev.–The William Penn women’s bowling team bounced back from a disappointing start to its Sin City trip with a much-improved showing, but unfortunately fell just short of the playoff at the Las Vegas Collegiate Shoot-Out Tuesday and Wednesday.

William Penn finished ninth out of 29 teams with 8,545 pins, while Wichita State (Kan.) headlined qualifying with 9,293 pins. St. Francis (Ill.) ended up coming out as the playoff champion, while the navy and gold missed the playoff event by just 44 pins.

Caitlin Lucas of Baker (Kan.) won the individual competition with 1,303 pins (217.2 average), while Gabi Evans (Sr., West Liberty, Iowa, Psychology and Sociology) paced WPU with a 184.2 average (1,105 pins). She was the lone Statesmen to compete in all six rounds.

Cydnee Whiteleather (Jr., Lehigh Acres, Fla., Elementary Education), with a 197.8 average, and Madison Ross (Sr., Charles City, Iowa, Exercise Science), with a 174.6 clip, both started five games.

Alexis Lake (Sr., Kaysville, Utah, Nursing) owned the highest average on the team (201.3), doing so in four rounds, while Caitlin Radliff (So., Belleville, Ill., Software Engineering) also started four sessions with a 186.8 mark. Isabel Diaz (So., Kissimmee, Fla., Communications) (162.5) rolled four times as well.

Olivia Pilcher (Fr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Exercise Science) (182) and Kelcey Aczon (Fr., Las Vegas, Nev., Nursing) (165) both played in one game.

Next Up: The Statesmen return to action on January 14-15, traveling to Addison, Ill. to compete in the Kegel Midwest Collegiate Classic.