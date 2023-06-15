Statesmen Hosting Several Summer Camps

Oskaloosa–William Penn University is excited to announce several sports camps this summer.

The women’s volleyball team is hosting a pair of camps. The first will be held on June 26-27 (9 AM – 12 PM) for elementary and middle school students with a cost of $65. The second is on June 29-30 (2-5 PM) for high school students with a cost of $160 for commuters and $200 for those staying overnight on campus.

For more information, contact Head Coach Lauren Eldridge at lauren.eldridge@wmpenn.edu

The men’s basketball team is hosting two camps as well. The 24th Annual William Penn Shootout is a high school team camp on July 21-22. Varsity teams will be able to play five games for $300, while JV teams will get four games for $240.

The program will also be holding a youth camp from July 17-19 (9 AM – 12 PM) for players entering grades 4-8. The camp costs $70 ($75 for walk-ins).

For more information on the camps, contact Head Coach John Henry at henryj@wmpenn.edu or Associate Head Coach Rufus Williams at rufus.williams@wmpenn.edu

The WPU cheer team will host high schoolers on June 22-23 from 1-5 PM the first day and 10 AM – 3:30 PM the second day. The cost of the camp is $100.

For more information, contact Head Coach Abby Reynolds at abby.reynolds@wmpenn.edu