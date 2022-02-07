Statesmen Grapple at Grand View Open

Des Moines–The William Penn women’s wrestling team was back on the mat Saturday, competing at the Grand View Open.

Catherine Steinkamp (Fr., Quincy, Ill., Biology) paced the navy and gold with two wins at 116 pounds, including one by fall and one by technical fall.

123-pounder Mami Selemani (So., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) and 136-pounder Gwendolyn Grimes (Fr., Katy, Texas) also earned technical fall victories.

Next Up: William Penn travels to Fremont, Neb. next Friday to face Midland in a non-conference dual meet at 6 p.m.