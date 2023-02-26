Statesmen Finish Season Sweep of UHSP

St. Louis, Mo.–The William Penn men’s volleyball team got contributions for many of its reserves as it swept Health Sciences and Pharmacy 3-0 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play Friday.

WPU (8-5, 7-3 Heart), which has won six matches in a row, defeated the Eutectics by scores of 25-21, 25-23, 25-22. The visitors outhit UHSP by a .299-.253 margin and also posted 11 aces, compared to just four for the home crew.

William Penn’s offense was smoking in the first set with a .469 attack clip, but tapered off over the final two sets. The navy and gold, who also swept the Eutectics (2-12, 0-10 Heart) back on February 4, faced small deficits in the early parts of all three rounds, but managed to overcome the threats each time, despite giving most of their starting lineup the night off.

Anthony Torres (Jr., Aurora, Ill., Computer Science) headlined the Statesmen attack with 13 kills, while Charlie Figy (Jr., Appleton, Wis., Secondary Education) just missed double figures with nine winners.

Devyn Zavala (Jr., Long Beach, Calif., Wellness and Recreation) got it done at both the net (six kills) and the service line (six aces). Britten Beallis (Fr., Naperville, Ill., Sports Management) joined Zavala with six kills of his own.

Cezar Pedroso (Fr., Curitiba, Brazil, Applied Computer Science) assisted on 39 points, while Luke Luckfield (So., Honolulu, Hawaii, Applied Computer Science) was the defensive leader with 10 digs.

“This was a nice team win,” Head Coach Luke Bentley said. “We are now looking forward to Saturday’s matchup with Missouri Baptist.”

Next Up: William Penn remains in St. Louis, Mo. Saturday to face Missouri Baptist in Heart action at 12 p.m.