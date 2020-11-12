Statesmen End Year with Double-OT Loss to MNU

Olathe, Kan.–The William Penn women’s soccer team just missed out on a terrific finish as it closed the 2020 season with a 2-1 double-overtime loss to MidAmerica Nazarene in Heart of America Athletic Conference action Wednesday.

WPU (3-11, 2-10 Heart) pushed the Pioneers (6-3-2, 6-2-2 Heart) to the edge, but could not get over the hump. The navy and gold will unfortunately not play in next spring’s Heart Tournament.

The visitors were outshot 30-4, including an 11-2 deficit in the first half, but were locked in a scoreless tie at halftime. MNU finally broke through in the 56th minute, but would not stay on top for long.

Off of a corner kick by Taylor Witthauer (Fr., Vancouver, Wash., Nursing), Sydney Estrada (Jr., Glendora, Calif., Biology) headed the ball home and the battle was once again tied at the 60:27 mark. The goal is the first for Estrada in the navy and gold; it is the third assist for Witthauer.

The score would remain 1-1 through the remainder of regulation as well as the first overtime session. The Pioneers had a couple cracks at the game-winner early in the second OT, but unfortunately finally collected the victory at the 105:18 mark on a set piece near the corner flag.

Iris Navarro (So., Ontario, Calif., Biology) matched Estrada with a shot on goal. Katja Bierman (Fr., Colorado Springs, Colo., Digital Communication) kept the Statesmen in contention with 10 saves between the pipes.

The match ends the collegiate careers of Emily Hampton (Cairns, Australia, Business Management), Morgan McClendon (Sr., St. Joseph, Mo., Sports Management), and Briana Welcome (Carol Stream, Ill., Psychology).