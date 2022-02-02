Statesmen Defeat Mount Mercy for Second Time

Oskaloosa–After a brief road trip, the William Penn men’s basketball team returned to Penn Gymnasium with a 112-94 victory. The Statesmen are now 22-1 overall and 13-1 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Q Cager (Sr., Hopkinsville, Ky., Wellness and Recreation) got the scoring started with an early basket, drawing a foul and completing the three-point play. Chanze Cruesoe (So., St. Louis, Mo., Business Management) followed with a jumper, but the Mustangs struck back with seven in a row.

The score remained close for a few minutes as the two teams traded baskets back and forth. Fresh into the game, Malyk Thomas (Sr., Copperas Cove, Texas, Sports Management) hit a jumper from the free throw line to even the score at 20. Josh Watkins (Sr., Chicago, Ill., Sports Management) followed suit with a deep two, and after Mount Mercy answered on the other end with a three, Frederick Jackson (Sr., Killeen, Texas, Interdisciplinary Studies) slammed one home. Brandon Doss (Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio, Sports Management) drilled a three, and Jackson rattled off another three points to finally create separation as the navy and gold entered the media timeout with a 30-23 lead.

With eight minutes left in the half, Karmari Newman (Sr., Detroit, Mich., Digital Communication) launched a stepback three from the top of the arc and it was true. Newman’s 251st career three-pointer at William Penn gave the Statesmen a 36-25 lead, and also set a new William Penn record for most career three-pointers.

The Statesmen kept their foot on the gas all the way until halftime, entering the break with a 20 point lead with the score sitting at 59-39. Kevion Blaylock (Sr., Houston, Texas, Information Technology) led all scorers at the half with 15 points, while numerous other WPU players were also approaching double-digits. Newman had eight, Cager had seven, and Jackson had nine through the first 20 minutes.

The Mustangs came strong out of the gates following the break, but Newman had an inspired effort as well. He accounted for nine points in the first five minutes of the second half, helping keep the lead at 19. The navy and gold extended the lead as far out as 27, and continued to apply pressure down the stretch, keeping the Mustangs at bay en route to an 18 point victory.

Newman led all scorers with 24 points, shooting 8-13 from the field and 3-7 from downtown, including the record-breaking three. Blaylock totaled 22 points while adding seven rebounds, and Cruesoe had a good all-around game as well with 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Reyhan Cobb (Jr., Atlanta, Ga., Sociology) was strong on the glass, totaling six points and seven boards, and Jayvin Brown (Fr., Waldorf, Md., Sports Management) earned five points off the bench.

“We were sloppy on both ends in the half,” said Head Coach John Henry. “However, winning is the objective. That’s a good team we beat tonight.”

What’s Next: The Statesmen are back on the road this weekend, and will take on the Midamerica Nazarene Pioneers on Saturday. First tip is scheduled for 4 PM.