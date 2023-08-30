Statesmen Begin Season at #28

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s golf team will start its fall campaign just out the top 25 as the NAIA released its preseason poll Friday.

WPU, the lone representative from the Heart of America Athletic Conference in the ranking, is unofficially 28th with 49 points.

Defending national champion British Columbia is #1 with 529 points and all 18 first-place votes. Dalton State (Ga.) and Keiser (Fla.) are tied for second, while Oklahoma City and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) round out the top five.

The Statesmen open their season Monday and Tuesday by hosting the Statesmen Invitational at Edmundson Golf Course.