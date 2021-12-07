Sprinters Kingston and Williams Earn Statesmen of the Week Nods

Oskaloosa–Men’s track and field athlete Torian Kingston (Jr., Queens, N.Y., Sports Management) and women’s track and field athlete Raven Williams (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev.) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of November 29-December 5, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Kingston opened his indoor season by not only winning the 200-meter dash at the St. Ambrose Frigid Bee Classic, but doing so in an automatic national-qualifying and collegiate-best time of 22.16 seconds. It is his first qualification for NAIA Nationals in an individual event. He helped the Statesmen to the team crown in the process.

Williams also had a big season opener, placing second out of 39 runners in the 200 in 26.90 seconds and third out of 19 participants in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.93. The senior earned 14 of the 68 points that the navy and gold women had at the Classic.

