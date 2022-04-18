Southern Iowa Speedway Season Opener Delayed One Week

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The racing season opener at the Southern Iowa Speedway has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 27th. The cold wet conditions coupled with a miserable forecast has forced the officials of the Southern Iowa Speedway to delay the season opener.

Wednesday, April 27th will be College night sponsored by KBOE Radio, hot laps will take to the track at 7:15 with racing to follow in five classes on the Mahaska County Monster ½ mile dirt track located on the Mahaska County Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa.