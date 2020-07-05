Softball Takes Four of Five, Huge Week Coming Up

by Justin Burtis

Oskaloosa – With games against the top teams coming up, the Indians took care of business this week despite one loss to sour an otherwise productive stretch.

The Indians played the Indians of Indianola to start the week and with both teams at the top of the standings, the action did not disappoint. It was an especially good contest for those who like a good pitching duel, as Faith DeRonde and Kate Kralik went the distance.

Things were scoreless through three but then Oskaloosa found the breakthrough. Megan Moorman got aboard via a single and then Ava Vande Wall knocked a double. Sophia Dykstra drove both in with a big single as no other runs would score.

DeRonde might have been quite from the plate but was alive and fighting in the circle, striking out five while giving up six hits and two walks. While the defense committed two errors, DeRonde helped to erase them as Osky wound up shutting out the top team in the standings for an important win to start the week. Oskaloosa also had six hits, two from Moorman and two from Dykstra.

The second game of the week was a lot less stressful as the Rockets of EBF came to town. The Indians put up 15 in a route of the visitors who only scored five.

The offense got going in second inning as Osky scored two runs in the bottom half. The Rockets were able to get back at Hacker in the top of the third as they put up three runs. Hacker did not have to fret for long as the offense put things well out of reach. Seven runs would cross in the bottom of the third and six more came home in the sixth for the 15-5 win.

16 total hits for the batting lineup that saw Maddie Haines lead the way with two singles and a double while Kaylee Johnson matched her numbers. Maleah Walker batted home three runs on two singles to pace the lineup while Vande Wall also drove home two. Moorman had two hits as well as DeRonde.

Defensively, the team committed two errors on the day. Hacker went six innings, giving up five runs, four earned, on eight hits. She also struck out eight batters in route to the win. EBF got their final two runs in the top of the sixth but were not given another chance due to Indians putting things away in the bottom half.

With a successful senior night, the team took on Pella Christian for a pair. Game one went decisively in favor of the Indians as they went on to shutout the Eagles.

It was a pitching duel early as both Cheyanne Collins and Faith DeRonde kept the board clean through two innings. Oskaloosa was able to score the first run of the game in the top of the third. While the fourth inning was quiet, the final three saw DeRonde get more than enough run support.

One in the fifth, five in the sixth, and one in the seventh put the final tally at 8-0 for Osky. Vande Wall had two singles, Maddie Haines had a single and a double, and Walker had two singles as well. Johnson and DeRonde each brought home two runs from the plate while Moorman and Taylor Wills brought home one each.

On the other side of the field, the defense committed no errors while DeRonde was locked in. She fanned five while walking four. The Eagles were able to get four hits against her but that was it.

The second game was a much tighter affair between the two schools. Pella Christian took the lead early in the first with two runs but Oskaloosa quickly answered. A five spot in the top of the second put them on top. They scored one more in the fourth and the sixth to put the lead at 7-2.

Moorman had two hits, including a home run as she had five RBIs for the game as she was 2-3. Haines, Dykstra, Olivia Gordon, Walker, and Johnson each had one hit, Gordon and Haines each getting a double. Gordon and Walker each had one RBI. Hacker had rebounded well after the first. She struck out seven on the day but the bottom of the seventh saw her slip. Pella scored six runs in the final frame to take an 8-7 walk off win. Hacker gave up 10 hits on the night, allowing eight runs of which six were earned. DeRonde tried to save the day but could as Hacker picked up the loss.

The Indians did turn it around and conclude the week with a 5-3 victory against Centerville. Needing a rally, the squad overcame a 3-0 deficit through the middle innings as both Hacker and DeRonde pitched well down the stretch.

The Big Reds jumped out to a 2-0 lead as they picked up a couple hits their first time up against Hacker. The junior went 4.1, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out six. She gave up one more run in the second but then shut the door for the next couple.

The lineup found a way to scratch a run across in the top of the third. That would cut the lead to 3-1 as the top of the lineup was paramount in the comeback effort. Moorman had two hits in four at bats, driving in two. Wills drove in two via a sac fly and a single while Vande Wall drove in one as well as she also collected a single and a double. DeRonde picked up a single and a double as well as she and Walker scored a run each.

Centerville was threatening in the bottom of the fifth and with runners aboard, DeRonde was called in from right field to replace Hacker. She got two big outs that kept the lead close. The Indians picked her up in the top of the sixth as Oskaloosa poured four across to take a 5-3 lead. DeRonde finished the game, going two and two third, allowing one hit and striking out four. Picking up the win, she improved her record to 6-0 and the team moved to 11-4 overall.

Standings – Indianola remains perfect in the conference (12-0) and are 13-3 overall. DCG is second at 9-3 in conference while Norwalk is 8-4. Oskaloosa is 6-3 and sits tied with Pella Christian who are 6-6.

Stat Leaders – Moorman has 21 hits to lead the team and now has 15 RBIs to move into first in both departments. Ava Vande Wall has five doubles to lead that stat category while five players each have a homer. DeRonde has racked up 47 Ks while Hacker is close behind with 43. DeRonde owns a 0.17 ERA and Hacker had a 3.60 mark. Presley Bloomers is now on the board as a pitcher as well, with one strikeout in two innings of work.

The Week Ahead – Three double headers on tap for next week and two will have huge implications for who finishes where in the Little Hawkeye Conference. Monday is two against leading Indianola, Wednesday is two against Norwalk, and Friday is a pair against DCG at home.