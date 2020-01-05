Shirley Kay Shaull

Shirley Kay Shaull

January 13, 1951 – January 04, 2020

Montezuma (Keswick), Iowa | Age 69

Shirley Kay Shaull, 69 of Montezuma and formerly of Keswick passed away Saturday morning, January 4, 2020 at her home in Montezuma under hospice care.

As was her wish, her body has been cremated and no services are currently planned.