Shirley Kay Shaull
January 13, 1951 – January 04, 2020
Montezuma (Keswick), Iowa | Age 69
Shirley Kay Shaull, 69 of Montezuma and formerly of Keswick passed away Saturday morning, January 4, 2020 at her home in Montezuma under hospice care.
As was her wish, her body has been cremated and no services are currently planned.
