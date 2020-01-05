Shirley Jean Mathes

June 13, 1929 – January 4, 2020

Montezuma, Iowa | Age 90

Shirley Mathes, 90 of Montezuma passed away Saturday evening, January 4, 2020 at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell surrounded by her loving family. Shirley Jean Mathes, the daughter of Arthur and Carolyn (Hartman) Blome, was born of June 13, 1929 in Hubbard, Iowa.

Shirley graduated from Hubbard High School in 1947. She attended Broadlawns Nursing Training receiving her RN Degree.

Shirley met and married H. Wallace Mathes on July 16, 1950 and they became the parents of six children; David, Kim, Connie, Cathie, Jon and Carolyn.

Wally was stationed in Kentucky for a few years before returning to Iowa where they farmed with Wally’s Father, Harry. When the children were all in school, Shirley began working at the Mahaska County Hospital as an RN. She attended coronary care training and then worked at the Grinnell Hospital in ICU. Through the years, she also worked as a nurse at Grinnell College, at the Pella Hospital and the Brooklyn Nursing Home.

Shirley’s family was the most important thing in her life. She attended many of their activities and was a wonderful grandma. When living in Montezuma, she was a member of the Montezuma Methodist Church, a local neighborhood club, and was very active with her children’s activities in 4-H. She enjoyed square dancing, reading, camping at the Iowa State Fair, shopping, and TV shows.

Her legacy will be honored by her children: Connie Mathes of Montezuma, Cathie (& Hector) Ochoa of Harrisonburg, VA, Jon Mathes of Pella and Carolyn Mathes of Grinnell; her grandchildren: Shelly (& Chad) Allen, Kelly Moore, Mike Mathes, Matt (& Mandy) Mathes, Jon (& Tamara) Mathes, Jamie (& Dylan) Cunningham, Melanie Mathes and Fredie Ochoa; 16 great grandchildren; one sister, Frances Bowers-Cook of Grinnell; two sisters-in-law, Freda (& Bruce) Slawson, Joy Schwartz and Wanda Mathes; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wally; sons, David Mathes and Kim Mathes; a great granddaughter, Maddison Mathes; and her brother, Carroll Blome.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma.

Burial will be held in the Jackson Township Cemetery in Montezuma. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Manor Foundation Van Fund or the DAV.