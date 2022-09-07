SEVEN WARRIORS SCORE IN ROUT OF SCOTT

Ottumwa, IA – The Indian Hills Women’s Soccer team rolled to a 12-1 victory at home over Scott Community College on Tuesday. Freshman Mickey Stephens (Centerville, IA/Centerville) tallied four goals in the route for the Warriors.

Stephens was one of seven Warriors to find the back of the net in the win on Tuesday. The freshman has now scored four goals in each of the team’s two matches and is tied for third in the country with eight goals on the year. All four of Stephens’ goals came in the first 21 minutes of play.

Freshman Shay Polson (Johnston, IA/Johnston) added a pair of goals, the first of her collegiate career to aid in the scoring. Sophomore Abbie Bailey (Redditch, England/Arrowvale) added a first half goal as the Warriors led 9-0 at the halftime break.

Dare Kroeten (St. Louis Park, MN/St. Louis Park) tallied her fifth goal of the season while Jorja Welch (Queensland, Australia/Palm Beach Currumbin State) netted her first collegiate goal early on in the second half. Rhiannon Travers (Birmingham, United Kingdom/Streetly Academy) and Kenya Lee (Cassopolis, MI/Dowagiac) both tallied their first career goals as a member of the Indian Hills program to round out the scoring in the second half.

Freshman Teagan Hall (Polk City, IA/Ankeny Centennial) recorded her first collegiate win in net for the Warriors.

The Warriors are set to head to Norfolk, NE to take on Northeast Community College on Saturday for a 1:00 PM kickoff.