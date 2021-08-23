Scrimmage Helps Indians Identify Areas For Improvement

Oskaloosa, Iowa – It was the first time the 2021 Oskaloosa Indians Football squad had an opportunity to take the field, giving fans a first look.

Head Coach Brett Doud said things seemed a little chaotic and disorganized at times, but the coaching staff was trying to get many people reps in and out, working with different guys.

“This is all about seeing ourselves on film and seeing where we, how we stand up to another team,” added Doud. “We got humbled a little bit. So that’s gonna be motivation, come back and work for sure.”

The Indians travel to Ottumwa on Friday night to take on the Bulldogs, and if you can’t be there in person, you can join us on the Indians Network for live coverage.