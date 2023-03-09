Scholar-Athlete Laurels to Wetrich, Gray

Oskaloosa–Anna Wetrich(Jr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Sociology) and Makenna Gray (Sr., Moravia, Iowa, Sociology) were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2023 NAIA Competitive Cheer Scholar-Athletes Wednesday.

Wetrich tops the duo with a 3.88 Grade Point Average, while Gray has a 3.71 GPA.

A total of 217 competitive cheerleaders from within the NAIA were awarded the laurel.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.