SCHACHLE’S CAREER-NIGHT CARRIES WARRIORS

Ottumwa, IA – No. 6 Indian Hills Volleyball continued to roll as the Warriors swept visiting Carl Sandburg College (IL) at the Hellyer Center on Wednesday night. The Warriors improve to 10-1 overall.

Indian Hills earned its third consecutive sweep after dropping the Chargers in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, and 25-22. The Warriors, ranked sixth in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Volleyball poll who picked up five straight-set wins on the year now.

Led by Josi Schachle’s (Wasilla, AK/Wasilla) career-night, the Warriors posted its fourth match with a team hitting percentage of .340 on the year. Schachle led the charge with a career-high 10 kills and finished the night with a double-double after tallying 13 digs, also a career-high.

Freshman Maggie Paiva (Asunción, Paraguay/Trinity School) added a career-high nine kills in just 12 attempts on the night for a .583 hitting percentage. Emme Wilson (Sandy, UT/Skyline) made her biggest impact of the season after posting a career-high 17 assists in the win.

“I think everybody took advantage of the opportunities they were given tonight,” stated head coach Lyndsey Michel. ”

The Warriors’ attack began early and often on Wednesday as the home team jumped out to a marginal lead early in the opening set. A big kill at the net from Schachle ignited a run midway through the frame as Indian Hills forced a Charger timeout with an 18-11 lead. Schachle posted four kills in the set to lead the way.

Trailing early on to Carl Sandburg, it was Schachle’s number called again as the sophomore delivered multiple points to put Indian Hills back on top. Schachle added four more kills and five digs in the set as the Warriors ran away to go up 2-0.

It was all Indian Hills in the third set before Carl Sandburg made a late surge. Paiva’s career-night came to life in the third set as the freshman posted seven kills. A kill at the net from Vitoria Dias Silva (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Sistema Elite de Ensino) proved to be the game-winner as Indian Hills walked out with the win.

The Warriors now head to the Jimmy John’s Tournament hosted by Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, IA. Indian Hills will take on Spoon River College (IL) and Black Hawk College (IL) on Friday before finishing the weekend on Saturday against Highland Community College (IL), and Sauk Valley Community College (IL).