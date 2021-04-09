Sarah Knittel

December 5, 1944 – April 8, 2021

Eddyville, Iowa | Age 76

Sarah Jane Knittel, age 76, of Eddyville, passed away on April 8, 2021 at the Monroe County Hospital in Albia. She was born on December 5, 1944 in Junction City, KS to Paul and Dorothy (Berggren) Kerr.

Sarah married Donald Wendel Kline, and they were blessed with two children, Keith and Doris. Sarah worked as a security guard at Cargill in Eddyville.

She enjoyed art, especially beaded art, puzzles, WWE wrestling, and Elvis was her life.

Sarah is survived by her children: Keith Albert (& Rona Mock and family) Kline of Hutchinson, KS, and Doris Crile of Eddyville; and three step great-grandchildren: James Pankey, Ryan and Ryley Crile.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Dorothy Kerr; husband, Donald Kline; and son-in-law, James “Chuck” Lloyd Crile Sr.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 16, 2021 at Pleasant Corners Cemetery near Eddyville with Pastor Nick Hughes officiating.

A funeral luncheon will follow graveside services at the First Christian Church in Eddyville.

Memorials may be directed to the family and mailed to Doris Crile, 1297 720th Ave., Eddyville, Iowa. 52553.

Services entrusted with Eddyville Funeral Chapel.