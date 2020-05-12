Sammy K. Smith

March 6, 1944 – May 11, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 76

Sammy Kaye Smith, age 76, of Oskaloosa, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the MHP Serenity Hospice House. She was born on Monday, March 6, 1944 in Knoxville, Iowa, the daughter of Samuel G. and Ruby H (Bailey) Allen.

Sammy attended high school in Florida and graduated with the Class of 1962, she later received her nursing certificate. She moved back to Iowa and on August 15, 1970 she was united in marriage to Thomas Smith Sr. in Missouri.

Sammy worked as a nurse’s aide in a few different long-term care facilities until she went to work at the overall factory in Pella, Iowa. Lastly, she worked for a cleaning company.

Sammy enjoyed sewing, camping, fishing, and mowing the lawn. Sammy had an ornery side that could always bring a smile to everyone’s face. Above all else, she enjoyed being a grandmother and great grandmother.

Her family includes her husband of over 50 years, Thomas Smith Sr; her children: Elvin (& Teresa) Brown of Fremont, Ann Egdorf of Hospers, IA, Laura (& Richard) Fletcher of Corydon, Chad (& Tammy) Smith of Stover, Missouri, Dennis (& Amy) Smith of Oskaloosa, Teresa Hagen of Des Moines, Noreen (& David Fox) Yarbrough of Malcom and Angie (& John White) Smith of Ottumwa; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Donna (& Max) Parks of Knoxville and Pat Laymon of Plano, Texas; 3 sister-in-laws: Betty Allen, Iletha Simmons and Sheila (Dennis) White; and a brother-in-law, Arnold (& Diana) Smith. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Bell.

Sammy was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Ruby Bailey; her mother and father-in-law, Voil and Mabel Smith; a son, Thomas “Toot” Smith Jr; 2 sisters, Jerry Morris and Darlene Bishop; 2 brothers, Bobby Allen and Jack Allen; a brother-in-law, Richard D. (& Geraldine) Smith; a sister-in-law, Delores Simmons; and a son-in-law, Steve Yarbrough.

As was her wish, her body has been cremated and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family to be determined at a later date.

