Rosalie Faye Mullinix

June 20, 1938 – May 15, 2020

Albia, Iowa | Age 81

Rosalie Faye Mullinix, age 81, of Albia, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Rosalie was born on June 20, 1938, to Robert Samuel and Laura Faye (Lindsey) Sweeden.

Rosalie grew up and attended school in Moravia, graduating with the Class of 1956.

On June 6, 1959, she was united in marriage to James Wilbur Mullinix and to this union, 3 sons were born, Don, Bob and Larry. Rosalie and Jim shared nearly 61 years of marriage prior to her passing.

Rosalie helped her mom run the switchboard for the telephone company located in their home in Iconium before going to work at the Kitterman’s Café in Albia where she met her husband, Jim. She later worked for the telephone company as an operator before going to work at Rivet in Albia for many years. While working at Rivet, she also sold Avon.

Rosalie played basketball in high school and enjoyed quilting and reading in her later years. She and Jim enjoyed the Iowa Prairie Network Region 5, a group that toured different areas and farms looking at the wild flowers. She also enjoyed genealogy and spent countless hours at the courthouse researching records. She volunteered for many years at the Monroe County Historical Society & Museum. Rosalie wrote The History of Hiteman: A Mining Town and also wrote a book on the history of Iconium with the assistance of Lorraine Rinehart. Above all else, she loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Jim Mullinix of Albia; a son, Don (& Karen) Mullinix of Loveland, CO; 4 grandchildren: Scott, Mitchel, and Amanda Mullinix and Beth (& Aaron) Weideman; 2 sisters, Wanda Fenton of Melrose, IA and Sue (& Phil) Jones of Paw Paw, MI; and 2 sisters-in-law, Dorothy Sweeden of Arthur, IA and Ingna Sweeden of Wall Lake, IA; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons: Bob Mullinix and Larry Mullinix; her parents, Robert and Laura Sweeden; 5 brothers: Ernest, Ross, Lynn, Dick, and Tony Sweeden; 2 nieces, Billie Jo Zock and Sherry Peters; a nephew, Jerry Jones; 2 sisters-in-law, Carol Gardner and Louise Kosmach; and a brother-in-law, Jerald Fenton.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia.

Due to the current State of Public Health Disaster Emergency and the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to ten individuals in the building at a time.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Tharp Funeral Home in Albia, with Pastor Roger Henry officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Oak View Cemetery in Albia.

A memorial has been established to the Monroe County Pioneer Cemetery Commission.

