Roger A. Wolver Sr.

June 5, 1935 – November 7, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 85

Served With Honor ~ United States Military Veteran

Roger Allen Wolver, Sr., 85, of Oskaloosa, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home in Oskaloosa. He was born June 5, 1935, in Truax, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Vera Viola Chilcote Wolvers.

Roger attended Eddyville High School.

Following school, he worked for Greeve’s Green House.

In 1953, he enlisted in the United States Army. On September 14, 1955, he was united in marriage to AnnaMae Cassidy at Crafton, Pennsylvania. Roger continued to serve in the Army, and the family lived all over the world throughout his career. In 1975, Sgt. Major Roger Wolver, retired from the United States Army. In December of 1975, they moved to Oskaloosa. In retirement Roger worked at the old Snyder Feed Service.

Roger was a professional numismatist. He served in leadership for the Iowa Numismatic Association, the Oskaloosa Coin Club, and Central States Numismatic Association. He spent hours in his basement talking and selling coins and sports cards to area collectors. It is likely that anybody with sports cards or coins have purchased something from Roger out of his basement. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, sports, gaming, reading, going to the races at the Southern Iowa Speedway, and music. He was always up for trips to the casino to no doubt look for rare coins. He will be remembered for his deep dedication to his family and country.

His family includes his wife of over 65 years, AnnaMae Wolver of Oskaloosa; four children: Marlon Eugene (& Debra) Wolver of Birmingham, Iowa, Lt. Col. (Ret) Gary Allen (& Dr. Susan) Wolver of Midlothian, Virginia, Raymond Anthony (& Pamela) Wolver of Grinnell, Iowa, and Roger Allen “Jay” (& Wendy) Wolver, Jr. of New Sharon; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter; a great great grandchild on the way; two sisters, Phyllis Snyder of Centralia, Missouri and Janice (& Jerry) Witter of Pella; a sister in law, Esther Wolver in Tennessee; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Loren, Lyle, and Jerry Wolvers; a brother-in-law, Beryl Snyder; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Wolvers and Alice Wolvers.

