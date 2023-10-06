Rockets Volleyball Victorious Over Oskaloosa

October 5, 2023

EBF vs. Oskaloosa: 25-11, 25-21, 25-17

In a highly anticipated rematch against Oskaloosa, the Rockets Volleyball team delivered a commanding performance, clinching a triumphant victory with set scores of 25-11, 25-21, and 25-17.

From the first whistle, it was evident that the Rockets were in control of the game. The team’s precise passing and aggressive serving kept Oskaloosa on the defensive, resulting in a staggering 14 aces over the course of the match. The Rockets’ hitters, in sync with in-system passing, consistently found their mark, securing crucial points throughout the game.

Leading the charge for the Rockets were standout players Molly Shafer, Kate Shafer, Aliya Wagamon, Lily Davis, Kaylee Helm, Lacey Taylor, and Ella Ray. Molly Shafer displayed her offensive prowess with 12 kills, while Kate Shafer showcased her versatility with 8 kills and an impressive 13 assists. Aliya Wagamon’s presence at the net was undeniable, contributing 4 crucial blocks to the team’s defensive efforts.

Lily Davis proved to be a vital link, orchestrating the Rockets’ offense with 8 assists and delivering a remarkable 4 aces from the service line. Kaylee Helm’s serving was nearly impeccable, with 4 aces and 15 successful serves out of 17 attempts. Lacey Taylor’s contribution from the service line and Ella Ray’s defensive efforts with 2 blocks further solidified the Rockets’ well-rounded performance.

Coach Genskow expressed her pride in the team’s growth and dedication leading up to this pivotal match. She noted, “We have been gearing up for this match since our loss last year at Oskaloosa. We have been playing better and went into this game with a lot of confidence determined to win.” The Rockets indeed showcased that determination on the court, and their relentless pursuit of improvement was evident throughout the match.

As the Rockets will finish out their regular season against Clarke on senior night.