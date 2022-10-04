Rockets Outpace The Chargers

by Gladys Genskow

EBF vs. Chariton Oct. 4, 2022
25-13 25-13 25-7

STATS
Molly Shafer: 26/27 Attacks, 16 Kills, 1 Assist, 3/6 Serving, 1 Ace, 8 Digs
Kate Shafer: 3/4 Attacks, 2 Kills, 31 Assists, 8/9 Serving, 2 Aces, 3 Digs
Whitney Klyn: 14/17 Attacks, 8 Kills, 17/20 Serving, 7 Aces, 7 Digs
Aliya Wagamon: 9/10 Attacks, 5 Kills, 1 Dig, 1 Block
Cooper Champoux: 5/6 Attacks, 3 Kills, 11/15 Serving, 2 Aces, 3 Digs, 1 Block
Kaylee Helm: 14/16 Serving, 4 Aces, 3 Digs
Cassidy Long: 7/8 Serving, 2 Aces, 1 Dig
Lacey Taylor: 2/2 Attacks, 2 Kills,
Emily Lynch: 0/1 Attacks

COMMENTS
Senior Night for the Rockets and we took care of business with Chariton. I thought the girls keep the focus pretty well for a big night. We controlled the pass well which gave us an opportunity to work with our offense more on quicker attacks. Our serving still has issues and that has been a continued focus in matches and at practices. We will work to keep improving with inconsistences. Next Tuesday we play at Clarke for the conference title.

