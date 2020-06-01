Robert Miller

Robert Miller

November 12, 1932 – May 31, 2020

Oskaloosa, Iowa | Age 87

Robert “Bob” Miller, 87, of Oskaloosa, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Oskaloosa Care Center in Oskaloosa. He was born November 12, 1932, in Keokuk County, the son of John and Viola Schultz Miller.

Bob graduated from Hedrick High School. Following high school, he went to work driving a semi for Cedar Elevator.

In 1959, he was united in marriage to Lois Newell. To this union a son Scott was born. Lois and Bob later divorced.

Bob left the Cedar Elevator and went to work for Dickinson Construction in Oskaloosa and later Oskaloosa Engineering. After a few years at those companies Bob decided it was time for a change. He hung his own shingle Miller Plumbing and Heating in Oskaloosa. Bob did plumbing and heating work in Oskaloosa and the surrounding area until his health began to fail.

In 1980, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Schuring; Bonnie died on April 25, 1993.

On December 5, 1994, he was united in marriage to Sally Lewis in New Sharon.

Bob was a member of the Central United Methodist Church in Oskaloosa. He enjoyed working word puzzles. He was a very hard worker and would almost always take a call to help someone out no matter what time of day or the weather. In later years he decided that the winter was more enjoyable in Casa Grande, Arizona. For 21 years he looked forward to heading south and enjoying Iowa Winters in the dry heat of Arizona.

His family includes his wife of over 25 years, Sally Miller of Oskaloosa; a son and his wife, Scott and Emily Miller of Oskaloosa; seven step children: Rick (& Jennifer) Schuring of Pella, Bryce (& Tracey) Schuring of Newton, Lori (& David) Arion of Checotah, Oklahoma, Jana (& Gene) Bandstra of New Sharon, Julie (& Marvin) Knoot of New Sharon, Scott (& Amy) Lewis of Shawnee, Kansas, and Lyle (& Jenny) Dickey of Oskaloosa; and several step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Bonnie; a sister, Evelyn Campbell, and a stepdaughter, Kara (Lewis) Thomas.

Graveside funeral service and burial will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa with Pastors Bruce Wittern and Marvin Knoot officiating.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event.

The graveside service will be live streamed at the funeral home’s YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Open visitation with a rolling limit of 10 in the building at any given time will begin on Tuesday after 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. The family will not be present for visitation.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or Stephen’s Memorial Animal Shelter.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Robert Miller please visit the Bates Funeral Chapel Sympathy Store.